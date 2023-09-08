Mary Manley

Mary Soffes Manley, 92, formerly of Seabrook, passed away Aug. 19, 2023. She was born on Aug. 16, 1931, number nine of 13 children, to loving parents Spero and Catherine Soffes. Mary had an immense passion for cooking and entertaining and loved to use her skills to create memorable family gatherings through the years. The most important thing to her in this life was her family.
Mrs. Manley is survived by three sons, Roy, Stan and George Voss; three sister, Alice Parrish, Ann Wilson and Pam Vaughn; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.