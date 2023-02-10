Mary Lizbeth Walker Seay, PhD, 92, died on February 8, 2023. Born in Hugo, OK, where her grandparents John and Mary Rees lived, to Golden Rees Walker and Raymond Durham Walker on August 19, 1930. She lived with her grandparents until she was 7, then went to school in Sherman, Texas. Awarded a scholarship to North Texas State College in Denton, she graduated summa cum laude.
She married Jefferson Seay, who was drafted into the Army. She received a master’s degree at Western Maryland College studying Gifted Education. She received a PhD at Texas A&M University in Educational Psychology and began teaching at colleges, which she really enjoyed: A&M, University of New Orleans, University of Arkansas and Schreiner University. She also directed the Gifted and Talented Program in San Angelo, Texas.