Mary Joan Murphy King

Mary Joan (“Mary Jo”) Murphy King, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 5, 2023. Her final weekend was spent with her children during which time Mary Jo was quick with the quips and expressed gratitude for her family.
Mary Jo was born on June 2, 1933, the second of two children born to Harold John and Ruby Mary Murphy. She grew up in Minnesota and attended graduate school in California. In California, she met her future husband, Charles William King, on a blind date and after only four dates, they married on July 5, 1962. In the course of their 50-year marriage, Mary Jo and Charles lived in seven different cities and traveled to six continents. They welcomed three children, all born when they lived in Houston, Texas, and retired to Kerrville, Texas, in the mid-1990s.