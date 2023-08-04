Marvin H. Gohlke, MD

Dr. Marvin H. Gohlke, 101 years old, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Aug. 1, 2023, at his home in Kerrville, Texas. He was born on Nov. 13, 1921, in a farmhouse in Goliad County, Texas, to Marcellus F. Gohlke and Hedwig “Hettie” A. Karnei Gohlke, in the same house his mother was born, and delivered by the same doctor.
Dr. Gohlke, speaking only German, started school at the rural Post Oak School in Goliad County, Texas, often getting there on horseback, and later attended school in Goliad, Texas, where he graduated in 1940. He continued his education at Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas, getting his undergraduate degree there, then enlisting in the U.S. Army to serve in WWII. During his service in Europe during the Battle of the Bulge, Dr. Gohlke was involved in some horrific battles, getting wounded twice, the second time almost ending his life. He was awarded the Purple Heart, and then the Oak Cluster for the second time he was wounded. He always said that he was no hero, but a survivor.