Mark Edwin Keeney, 76, passed away from this life on Aug. 28, 2023, in Kerrville. He was born on June 23, 1947, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Raymond and Lorraine Keeney. Living most of his life in Iowa, Mark moved to Center Point, making it home for the last 25 years.
Mark retired as a sergeant from the U.S. Army then worked as a veteran’s benefits counselor at the VA Hospital in Iowa. When moving to Hill Country, he went to work for the Kerrville VA at the administrator desk to continue supporting veterans. Mark served was president for the Elm Pass Volunteer Fire Department in Center Point for several years.