Marilyn Sue Holloway passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023, following a brief illness. Whether you knew her as Sue, Susie or Ms. Holloway, she was a compassionate, smart and creative woman who lived a life of purpose and impact.
Born in Bay City, Texas, to John Henry and Ila Pearl Holloway on October 9, 1943, Sue grew up with two older sisters and a younger brother. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston and her Master’s in Education from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi. Her career as an art educator, AP English teacher and CPISD Board Member spanned decades and benefited hundreds of children.