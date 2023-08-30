Marguerite Rocha July 30, 1926 – Aug. 27, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Marguerite Rocha Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A memorial service for Marguerite Rocha will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Kerrville, TX. Reception to follow at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit