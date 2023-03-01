God whispered Becky’s name on February 7, 2023, and she left this worldly home to be with her Lord. Becky was born to Vernon Harrison and Claire Evelyn (Dempsey) Harrison on August 21, 1942, in DeRidder, Louisiana. After graduating from Anahuac High School, she attended Sam Houston State College for one year and graduated the University of Houston in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Becky’s passion was teaching, a vocation she enjoyed for 44 years, teaching elementary school in San Antonio, Comfort, Ingram, Flour Bluff and internationally in Barcelona, Spain and Gaza.
She married the love of her life, Edward Albert Dukarm, in 1963, and they added two sons, Donald and Paul to their family. During their 60 years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling in 48 states and 23 countries. They shared many happy memories of this time.