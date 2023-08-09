August 7th, 2023, the world lost a feisty woman, avid gambler, lover of animals, and cruise trip aficionado. Margaret Ottillie (Schuh) Schulz, 82, of Kerrville, Texas, was born in Port Arthur, Texas, on October 1, 1940, to Frederick H. Schuh and Irene Ruth (Schulz) Schuh. Margaret was a housewife and mother, as well as a rancher.
She met her husband, Manfred Hubert Schulz, when they were both living in Port Arthur. Manfred worked for her grandfather, Bruno Schuh. They were married on October 26, 1957, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Kerrville. They were married for 63 years. Together they were blessed with four daughters: Irene R. Schulz, Margaret Dora (Schulz) Mills, Rose Marie (Schulz) Burch and Mary Louise Schulz. Irene and Mary Louise both passed away in childhood.