Luciano Cervantes, 82, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Fredericksburg, Texas (Gillespie County), to Antonio and Lorenza Cervantes on Jan. 8, 1941. He married Anita Ozuna Ayala on May 5, 1961, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville.
He worked as a truck driver for many years at Central Freight Lines until he took up the skill of building swimming pools with Hill Country Pools. Later, he went into self-employment of pool and spa building as well as rock work. He was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church, where he made his Cursillo in the mid-1980s. He made his ACTS retreat in 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. He enjoyed playing baseball and was a part of the Kerrville Indians in the 1960s. He loved to sing and play his guitar. For leisure, he enjoyed fishing and “eating” his catch.