Louise Nomer White died peacefully Monday night 1/31/23 after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer. She was 61.
A graduate of St Andrews School in Middletown, Delaware, she was born in New York but grew up mainly in southern New Jersey. She graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in art and worked for much of her career in print production in Chicago and Dallas. In 2014, she moved to Kerrville to be near her mother, Genevieve Nomer, who passed away this past August. Most recently she worked as office manager at the Penak Realty Group, a job she loved. She will be remembered for her sunny disposition, her kindness and her love of animals.