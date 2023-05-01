Linda Carol Williams, age 78, passed away on April 29, 2023, at her home in Kerrville, surrounded by her husband and children. Linda was born in Lamesa, Texas, on May 13, 1944, to Corbie and LaNova Williams. She grew up in Hobbs, New Mexico, where she married Gene Williams on November 24, 1962. For over 60 years, they loved and served each other in a way that inspires those who have known them and loved them.
Linda and Gene moved to Crane, Texas, with their two children in 1969. Linda worked for the Crane schools as a teacher’s aide for 24 years. She loved her time there working with the students and helping the teachers, and she made many treasured friends.