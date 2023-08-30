Lillie Inez Tucker passed peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and family at her home in Harper, Texas, on Aug. 25, 2023, at the young age of 62.
Lillie was born March 4, 1961, in San Jacinto, TX, to Shirley Oneida Raper and Curtis Bob Roberts. Lillie grew up in Houston and moved to Center Point when she was 17 years old. She, her mom and her siblings traveled a lot to different states. Lillie always loved traveling and didn’t let any grass grow under her feet. She had an adventurous life. At one point, she lived in a house boat in Louisiana and also hitchhiked with her mom and nine siblings across the country all the way to Montana. Her favorite place was the beach, she always said she felt at peace watching the waves come in. She was an excellent dancer who liked old country music and playing bingo with her mother and grandmother. She enjoyed family get togethers, planning parties and her wedding planning business.