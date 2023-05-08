Lila Rae Hulse, 88, of Kerrville, Texas, entered the Gates of Heaven on Monday, May 1, 2023. Lila was born in Lisbon, Ohio, the first-born child of Harriet and John Lee. She lived the early part of her life in Ohio and then moved with her extended family to Friendswood, Texas. She was the first person from her family to go to college. Graduating from Friends’ University in Wichita, Kansas, with a bachelor’s degree. She was a secretary and office administrator for nearly every church she attended and for her late husband’s company.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by both her beloved husbands, Robert James Hulse and Paul Elmer Hulse; by her brother, Richard Lee; and sister, Barbara Lee.