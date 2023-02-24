Kenneth Eugene Norwood, of Marion, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the age of 79. After several months of declining health, Kenneth died peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 61 years, Jimmie, his children and grandchildren by his side.
Kenneth was born in Kerrville, Texas, on December 6, 1943, to W.B. “Bid” Norwood and Emma Gene (Smith) Norwood. He attended Tivy High School, where he participated in 4-H, FFA and football. At an early age, he began working at Swayze’s Garage on Water Street. With a desire to “see the world,” his father signed for him to enlist in the U.S. Navy just before his 17th birthday. He served his country for four years.