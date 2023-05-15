Kenneth Charles Lewis

Kenneth Charles “Ken” Lewis, age 85, passed away from this life and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at a local hospital in Kerrville, Texas, with his family by his side.
Ken was born January 13, 1938, in Waco, Texas, to parents Robert “Lee” Lewis and Ann Lizzy Lewis. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He married the love of his life, Helen C. Lewis, on May 6, 1983. Ken was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Order of Eastern Star of Kerrville. Ken served as a Deacon at many local churches and at the time of his death, was a Deacon at the Open Arms Church in Ingram, Texas.