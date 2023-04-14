Kay Dyche Weed passed away on Saturday, the 8th of April 2023. She was 86 years of age. She was born in Amarillo, Texas, to Juanita Cross and Kermit Godwin Dyche. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin Butler Music School in 1958 as an accomplished pianist and harpist.
She met Thomas H. Weed in college, and they were married almost 60 years, until his death in early 2017. They moved to Houston in 1961, where she lived for over 58 years. In 2019, she moved to Kerrville to be closer to family. She had a passion for giving back to and supporting a variety of community organizations. As a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, she held various alumnae leadership roles, including Charter President and Executive Director of the Alpha Delta Pi Foundation for many years. She served on the Board of Trustees for the Harris County Heritage Society and volunteered for numerous arts programs in Houston, as well as the Houston Chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. Kay’s faith was very important to her. She was active at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church as a member of the healing ministry and the Daughters of the King for over 50 years.