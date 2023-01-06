Kathy Clarice Smith, 76, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Concho Health & Rehab Center in Eden, Texas. Clarice was born in Crystal City, Texas, on June 4, 1946, to parents L.A. Routh and Betty Meyer Routh.
In October of 1963, Clarice married William Doug Smith Sr. of Ingram, Texas. They had two children together. Clarice was a licensed hairdresser and dog-groomer. She enjoyed doing hair and getting to know her clients, but her passion was grooming dogs. A true animal lover, she loved them all but especially horses. She was an avid trail rider and barrel racer. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, playing golf, softball and bowling. She had a beautiful smile and big heart. The loves of her life were her horses, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clarice will forever be missed and loved by all who knew her.