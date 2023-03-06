Mrs. Katherine S. Schultz, age 89, of Bedford, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at HEB hospital.
She was born on January 21, 1934, in Kerrville, Texas, at home in a little red brick house to Charles and Mary (Lacks) Schwarz. Katherine graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville in 1952. She graduated from the University of Texas, Austin, in 1956, where she received a bachelor of fine arts degree with a major in radio/television communications. She was selected to be a member of the radio/TV Honor Society based on academic standing and service in community.