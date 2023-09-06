Jules Walter Dupuy, 87, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Wimberley, Texas. Jules was born on Nov. 1, 1936, in Minden, Louisiana, to Jules Arthur Dupuy and Helen Louise Breithaupt Dupuy. Growing up in Louisiana during the Depression, Jules was an only child who went by the nickname of “Butch.” His father worked as a clerk at the Post Office before eventually being promoted to Postmaster.
Jules studied Optometry at Louisiana State University and earned his Optometry diploma from the University of Houston. He also served in the Air Force Reserves. Jules began his Optometry career with Texas State Optical, traveling throughout the state to practice at multiple locations before establishing his practice in Kerrville and later Fredericksburg.