Joyce Maxine Wells Harkins passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 12, 2023, at the age of 89. Maxine was born November 12, 1933, in Angleton, Texas, to John Eli Wells and Ada Christian Wells. She was the youngest of 11 children. In 1949, Maxine married her high school sweetheart, Robert Eugene Insall Sr., and together they had three children: Frank Insall, Robert Insall Jr. and Susan Insall Eudaley. On August 27, 1971, Maxine married the love of her life, John Wayne Harkins in Conroe, TX. They later married for time and all eternity in the temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Maxine resided through-out Texas in Angleton, Bryan, Pasadena, Bay City, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Conroe and Kerrville. She was popular in Angleton as a head high school cheerleader and even won a swimsuit contest. She held many jobs, including working at Singer Sewing, in the banking business as a head teller and for Kerrville ISD as a bus aide. She and Wayne started a chain of three small convenience stores in Conroe. She also volunteered in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She excelled at her hobbies, which included sewing, gardening, bowling on a team and making crafts like elaborate photo albums.