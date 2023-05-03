Joseph Douglas Travers

Joseph Douglas “Jay” Travers, 70, passed away April 30, 2023, after an extended illness. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, the second child of Douglas Neal Travers and Mary Dorgan Travers. He attended St. Pius X Catholic School, graduated from Central Catholic High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Park Administration from Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Following college, he worked for the San Antonio and Lubbock Parks Departments, Plano General Hospital, and finally the City of Richardson, retiring as Assistant Director of Public Works. He was a member and served as president of his local chapter of American Public Works Association.
Jay was married for over 43 years to the love of his life, Elaine Gail Maley, whom he met when they were both in school at Texas Tech. They had no children, but Jay was very fond of all his nieces and nephews. He and Elaine had many cats over the years, as well as one very patient black Labrador Retriever, and after moving to Kerrville, they both enjoyed volunteering at the local pet shelter. Jay enjoyed camping in Utah, especially Canyonlands and Arches National Parks, and traveling with his extended family to various points West. He was an avid photographer, liked woodworking and was an inveterate handyman. He loved cars, beginning with his 1966 Volkswagen Campmobile, and got a thrill out of driving his Corvette in his later years. He was a die-hard Star Trek fan, and many of the Travers’ cats were named after Star Trek characters.