Kerrville sadly lost a beautiful soul last weekend. Joseph Allan Yarbrough, 70, lovingly known as “Jaybird” to friends and family. Jay passed on September 2, 2023, at his residence in Kerrville. Jay was born in Houston, TX, to Carolyn and Jim Yarbrough. He was raised in London, England, where his love for music was born. He played the guitar his entire adult life. The family eventually moved to Kerrville.
Jay loved his work, the animals and all the people associated with AWS (Freeman-Fritts). For 14 years, he and his wife have been tireless volunteers with “The Big Fix” (@TNR) community where they have made lifelong friends. Jay was a writer, poet, musician, lover of animals, people and nature.