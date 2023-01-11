John Vinson, 89, of Kerrville, TX, unexpectedly traveled to meet his heavenly father on Jan 3, 2023. He had traveled many placed in his life. He was born May 26, 1933, in Allen, Oklahoma. He attended school in Allen and met the love of his life, Judy Thomas, when he was a freshman in high school, and she was in 7th grade. They dated from then until they were married on Valentine’s Day in 1953. They had 4 boys, Johnny Brian Vinson, Joel Vinson, Jay Vinson and Jimmy Robert Vinson. Two of these boys, Johnny Brian and Joel, preceded John in death.
John worked for over 20 years at Suntide Refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. From there he and his whole family traveled to Liberia, West Africa, where he helped to build a refinery. The family lived there for almost 4 years. They then moved to Puerto Rico, where he worked at a refinery in Yabacoa for Sun Oil. He then returned to Corpus Christi to work for a short while at Suntide Refinery. He then worked in Newcastle, Wyoming, at Tesoro Refinery for several years. He and his family traveled from there to Chanute, Kansas, where he managed a refinery for about 4 years. He then traveled to Brownsville, TX, where he managed a gasoline plant. He traveled from there to LaBarge, Wyoming, where he managed a small refinery for about 2 years. This refinery closed and he traveled to Colorado to a mountain near Gardner, Colorado, Where he worked for British Petroleum producing CO2 gas. He worked there for about 10 years.