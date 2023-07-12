John F. Ayala III, 59 years old, of Kerrville, TX, passed away on July 10, 2023, in Kerrville. He was born in Kerrville to John F. Ayala Jr. and Rosa F. Ayala on March 21, 1964.
He went to Tivy High School, and he graduated from Schreiner University LVN Program. He worked as an LVN for over 30 years in the Texas Hill Country including in the hospital where he was born, Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital. He was dedicated to the care of his patients, even during the COVID pandemic. He was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, serving in different positions throughout his life. He also had a passion for caring for animals.