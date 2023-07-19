Joel Craig, 88, of Ingram, passed away on July 16, 2023, in his home. He was born in Ingram, Texas, to Charles Christian Craig and Blanche Virginia Craig on January 1, 1935. Joel married Jacqueline Suella Braddock on March 2, 1972, in Kerrville, and later divorced in 1982.
Joel went to school at Ingram through his eighth grade year, then attended Tivy High School, graduating in the class of 1952. He attended both Tarleton State University and Southwest Texas State Teacher’s College briefly then began working for the Hill Country Telephone Cooperative, which his grandfather, John Wachter, had once owned when it was known as the Hill Country Telephone Exchange. In 1957, Joel Joined the United States Army, where he attended Basic Training at Fort Carson, Colorado, secondary training at Fort Ord, California, then served in Germany until 1959. Not long after returning, he purchased a ditching machine and started Joel Craig Ditching Service, where he was involved in many area building and demolition projects, including the routing of IH-10 through the Kerr County hills. With a few more heavy equipment vehicles as his assets, Joel purchased the Ingram Water Supply from his father in 1977 and operated it until he sold it in 1995.