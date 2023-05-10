Joe Mercer Rogers passed away of natural causes in North Little Rock, Arkansas on April 23, 2023. As he was known in Arkansas “Mr. Joe” or “Mr. Wonderful” (because that’s what he told everyone his name was), was much loved. He will be very missed by his family, friends and caregivers — whom he always made smile.
Joe was born Nov. 8, 1930, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Robert Winston and Dahlia Mercer Rogers. He graduated from College High School in 1948. On May 14, 1950, he married the love of his life, Ferol Lorayne Hostetter, in the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Bartlesville.