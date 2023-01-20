Joe Davis Miller Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 18, 2023, in Orlando, FL. He was 67. Joe was born at Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, TX, on December 23, 1955, to Jackie Beatrice Howton Miller and Joe Davis Miller.
Joe spent most of his life in the Texas Hill Country. He worked for many years as a plumber, then a landscaper, and had recently retired due to COPD. He moved to Orlando, FL, in August 2022. Joe loved the Lord and was a wonderful person, a great husband, father and “poppa.”