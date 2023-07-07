Joanne “Jody” Hammock Stewart, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, and formerly of Kerrville, TX, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, surrounded by her family. Born August 22, 1933, in Thomasville, GA, and spending her childhood in Moultrie, GA, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Mattie Logue Hammock. On September 6, 1957, Jody married the love of her life, Col. Tom E. Stewart Jr.
During his career in the Air Force, they traveled the world, living in Germany and the Philippines among other places. In 1964, Jody and Tom’s only son, Tommy “Trey” was born. Jody was a devoted and loving mother, and Tommy was her greatest pride and joy in life. After Tom retired, they purchased a motel in San Antonio, Texas, and later an Econo Lodge in Kerrville, Texas. Jody enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, entertaining with friends and spending time with her family. Jody was a kind and caring person who will be remembered for her love of family and friends and her kind generosity to others. She will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched.