Javier Flores Sept. 13, 1958 – May 12, 2023 Jun 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Javier Flores Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Javier Flores, 64, a longtime resident of Kerrville, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at his brother’s home in Austin.No services are planned at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll Who is your vote for May 1-6 Player of the Week? You voted: Stormy Rhodes: Tivy boys baseball Victoria Beckerson: Center Point girls track Taylor Vela: Center Point boys track Morgan Hansen: Comfort girls softball Vote View Results Back