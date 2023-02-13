Janice Smith passed away peacefully at age 99 with her daughter Melinda by her side on Feb. 9, 2023, at her retirement home, Riverpoint of Kerrville. She was born in Pocahontas, Missouri, where her father worked in the coal mines to Burett and Lily Abernathy on Sept. 18, 1923. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Cadiz, Ohio, where she attended schools until graduation from Cadiz high school in 1940 at age 16. She then moved to Columbus, Ohio, to attend Bliss Business School while working for room and board at a local boarding house. After her graduation from business school she went to work at Hays Army Base, Columbus, Ohio, in the steno pool. It was there in Columbus, Ohio, she met her future husband, Carl Smith, who was working in a nearby White Castle burger stand having been discharged from the U.S. Army on a medical discharge. After a brief courtship they married June 18, 1942, almost 6 months after the Pearl Harbor attack.
In the following years, they returned to Texas to assist Carl’s elderly parents in Waco, Texas. After the death of Carl’s mother, they moved to Dallas, Texas, where Carl worked for Taystee Bakery as a route manager. This was followed by a stint in West Texas with Mead’s Fine Bread Company. Eventually Carl’s brother Cecil convinced him to move to Corpus Christi and enter the car business while Janice put her bookkeeping skills to work. Janice began a 20-year career at Parkdale Baptist Church as secretary to the Minister of Music. They retired in 1980 to Leakey, Texas, in the Hill Country enjoying several years in retirement. After Carl’s death in 1992, Janice moved to Kerrville and immediately joined Trinity Baptist Church immersing herself in many of the Church’s ministries and the Jubilee Sunday School class.