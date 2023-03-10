Harold Gene Pickett, DDS

Harold Gene Pickett passed away with family by his side at his home in Kerrville on March 2, 2023.
He was born to Harold and Lota Goodnight Pickett on November 26, 1931, in Proctor, Texas. He graduated from high school in Gunter, Texas, and moved to Austin to enroll at UT, where he completed his undergraduate requirements. Thereupon, he was admitted to the UT School of Dentistry in Houston. He met Harriet Ann Raymer in a summer civics class and that was the start of a wonderful, exciting, purposeful, productive and socially conscious marriage, lasting 66 years until Harriet’s death in 2020. Harold practiced dentistry for over 40 years, beginning as an army dentist during the Korean War. Upon his return, he and Harriet lived in San Antonio where they grew their family as well as Harold’s dental practice. By all accounts, he was an excellent and conscientious dentist, and he loved his work! He loved hobbies as well, such as sailing boats, classic car restoration, and traveling. In 2002, they retired to Kerrville.