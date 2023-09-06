Granville H. “Granny” Cobb, 96, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas. Granville was born in Winnsboro, Texas, on Jan. 7, 1927, to loving parents, T.C. Cobb and Ethel Wilson Cobb. As a young man in 1945, Granville was drafted into the U.S. Army during WWII. After his stint in the Army, Granville went on to become an accountant in the oil industry, where he worked until retirement. In June of 1952, he married the love of his life, Gloria Parsons Cobb. They went on to have two children together, Doug and Robyn. Granville was a devoted husband, father and friend to all that knew him. He will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T.C. and Ethel Cobb; wife, Gloria Parsons Cobb; and daughter, Robyn Cobb.