Glenn Everett Proffit Sr., 84, passed from his Earthly body to join our Lord and Savior on July 30, 2023.
Glenn was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Poteet, Texas, to Glenn Willard and Mamie Dell Proffit. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in San Antonio, Texas, in 1957. He continued his education at the University of Corpus Christi, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. He later earned his certification in Special Education as well. He taught at several school districts throughout his career. Glenn also owned a Newspaper Distributorship for over 25 years in the Kerrville and San Antonio areas. In the early ’80s he also sold Insurance at Farmers. Glenn never met a stranger and always loved helping others.