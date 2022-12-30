Gilbert Calderon Ayala, 70, of Kerrville passed from this life on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his residence.
Gilbert was born in Kerrville, TX, on Feb. 18, 1952, to parents, Mike and Teresa Ayala. He grew up in Kerrville and during his childhood Gilbert enjoyed playing baseball and fishing. He often accompanied his father and grandfather to ranches to shear sheep. Prior to retiring, Gilbert was a food service manager at Hilltop Nursing Home, where he kept a watchful eye over the residents and their dietary needs. He was known to often make something special to eat for a resident.