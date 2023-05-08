Funeral services pending May 8, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bettye JacksonBOERNE — Services for Bettye Jackson, 96, of Kerrville, who died Monday, May 8, 2023, in Boerne, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll Who is your vote for May 1-6 Player of the Week? You voted: Stormy Rhodes: Tivy boys baseball Victoria Beckerson: Center Point girls track Taylor Vela: Center Point boys track Morgan Hansen: Comfort girls softball Vote View Results Back