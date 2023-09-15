Frank Thomason Jr., of Center Point, passed away on Sept. 10, 2023. He was the oldest son of Frank and Estelle Thomason. He was born March 28, 1941, in Conroe, Texas. Frank grew up on the family farm and ranch in Center Point, which had been in his family since 1890.
He was a graduate of Trinity University and worked 28 years at USAA, retiring in 2000. Frank served in the Army National Guard and Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, Lions Club and 14 years on the Center Point School Board. He was a charter member of the Kerrville Baptist Men Disaster Relief organization.