Florence Gillespie Pinder went to be with her Lord on Aug. 27, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas. Florence, or “Flo” as she was known to those who knew and loved her, was born Feb. 12, 1943, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Flo married Donald H. Pinder on Nov. 26, 1960, in Elkton, Maryland. In 1972, they moved with their family to Center Point, Texas.
Flo immediately went to work at Center Point ISD, where she remained for 33 years and was an active and devoted member of the Center Point United Methodist Church. An avid Scrabble and Pinochle player, Flo loved to play as often as possible with her siblings and family.