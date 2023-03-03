Elmer Frank Green, a resident of Harper, Texas, since 1994, was born in the family home on County Road west of Checotah, Oklahoma, on January 31, 1925. His family’s farm was on one side of the road. His grandparents lived in Indian territory on the other side. He arrived to the challenge of two big brothers and three older sisters. With that beginning, Elmer was well primed to take on all the challenges of the next 98 years. He passed to a new challenge in his family home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
Elmer’s early life was framed by the “dust bowl” days. His family, as did many others, lost their crops and then their home. His father traded the family milk cow for a Model T flatbed truck to move the family to East Texas where relatives lived who could give them a place to land as they rebuilt their lives. Six-year-old Elmer made the trip riding on top of a chicken coop tied to the rear of the truck.