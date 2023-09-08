Elise Ann Kinler, 66, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away August 27, 2023, at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born in New Orleans to loving parents Dalton Paul Kinler and Geraldine Luttrell Kinler.
After graduating high school from Nolan Catholic School in Fort Worth, TX, in 1974, Elise attended Texas A&M, graduating with a B.S. in Biology in 1978. Following her time at A&M, Elise decided to pursue a Physical Therapy B.S. degree from UTHSC in Galveston, graduating in 1979, and then a doctorate in Chiropractic Science from Parker College in Dallas, TX, in 1989. After practicing Chiropractic care for two years, Elise decided to return to her lifelong passion of providing therapeutic service to children with disabilities, helping them reach their full potential and aiding families in advocating and caring for their child.