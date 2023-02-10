Edward W. Bastian, of Ingram, went to be with his Lord and Savior, and forever fishing in Heaven, on January 29, 2023. He was with his wife of almost 65 years by his side.
Ed served in the National Guard for eight years. He served as Deacon in their church for many years. He retired after 25 plus years from Kerrville Telephone Company. After retirement, he served on the Board of Directors of the Hill Country Telephone Company for 16 years. He also did many odd jobs for friends and neighbors, as well as many hours spent on Amistad Lake at “Ed’s Island.”