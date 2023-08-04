Edward Julius Schnurr Jr. 82, of Ingram, TX, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2023, with his beloved wife of 61 years, Barbara, and his family by his side. Born Nov. 21, 1940, in Louisville, KY, to Edward and Dorothy Schnurr, Eddie attended St. Martin of Tours Catholic School, where he served faithfully as an altar boy at daily Mass and cultivated his passion for basketball and golf.
Eddie went on to master the two-hand set shot and elevate his golf game at Saint Xavier High School, where, as a senior, he led the Tigers to the Kentucky state basketball title and won the individual state golf championship in 1958. These and numerous other achievements gained him induction into the St. X Athletic Hall of Fame. A heralded athlete and equally accomplished student, Eddie earned a two-sport athletic scholarship to the University of Notre Dame, where he graduated in 1962.