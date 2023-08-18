Edna Dee Hefty Platte, 87, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas. Edna was born on May 5, 1936, to loving parents, Peter E. Hefty and Edna Helland Hefty in Monroe, Wisconsin. They lived in New Glaus, Wisconsin, until Edna Dee was 12 years old. In 1948, Edna Dee and her parents moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. After graduating from high school, Edna attended the University of Florida, where she graduated with a BA in History and continued with advanced studies in library science.
In 1959, Edna married her husband, Howard J. Platte. They moved to Port Arthur, Texas, with their infant daughter Elizabeth. While in Port Arthur, Edna was blessed with 2 additional children: Frederick and Caroline. Edna provided a nurturing environment for her children, actively participated at St. George’s Episcopal Church, and completed a Master of Library Science degree.