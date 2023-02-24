William “Bill” Hoegemeyer passed way peacefully in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 8, 2023, on his 83rd birthday.
Bill was born in Weimar, Texas, on Feb. 8, 1940, to parents Louise and Willie Hoegemeyer. He attended Weimar public schools and graduated from Weimar High School in 1958. He then attended Texas A&M University, graduating in 1962. Following his graduation, Bill proudly served two years as an officer in the United States Army with one year in Korea. Bill then went to Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and graduated in 1969.