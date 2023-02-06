Dr. Douglas Edwin Wright, 71, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his residence in Kerrville, Texas. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Frances and Richard Wright, they moved to Texas when Doug was only 9 years old. He began dating Jana Smith in 2006; they married in October of 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He attended Churchill High School in San Antonio, Texas, class of 1970.
Doug attended Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, from January 1971 to December 1971 and the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, from June 1980 to December 1981, where he received his premedical prerequisites. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree in May 1986 from Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine in Lubbock, Texas. Doug did his internship for Internal Medicine from July 1, 1986, to June 30, 1987, and his residency from July 1, 1987, to June 30, 1989, at Texas A&M University School of Medicine Scott and White Memorial Hospital. He did his medical fellowship in Gastroenterology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas from July 1, 1989, to June 30, 1991. He received his certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine on September 12, 1990.