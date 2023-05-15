Donaghey Earl “Don” Duran, age 78, left this world to be with Jesus Christ on May 3, 2023. He was born in Jacksonville, Texas, on November 23, 1944, to the Rev. Donaghey Wallace Duran and Gemini Ragsdale Duran.
Don graduated from Lamar Tech University with a degree in secondary education and taught high school math in Austin. Captain Duran served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force for 5 1/2 years, worked as an Area Supervisor at Southwestern Bell Telephone for 26 years in Houston, and finalized his career in December 2010 following 5 years of service with the Houston Public Library.