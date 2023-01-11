Desire Chidsey was named for her paternal roots in colonial New England where her ancestor Deacon John Chidsey immigrated in 1639, but she was always known as Dede.
Born May 27, 1938, in Fredericksburg, TX, to Harry H. Chidsey and Evelyn Seffel, Dede was the third of their three daughters. Her father was an engineer and an expert in reinforced concrete construction, a relatively new technique in the early 20th century, and he was brought to San Antonio to oversee construction of the Milam Building, the tallest reinforced concrete building in the U.S. when it opened in 1928. After their marriage, the Chidseys settled in Alamo Heights to be close to Evelyn’s family.