Dennis Courtney, of Alvin, passed away Saturday, February 25. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Edward Courtney and Mary Zmorzynski. He graduated high school from Framingham, MA. He was president of Junior Achievement and a member of MENSA. He graduated college with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from North Eastern University in Massachusetts. He received his Master’s Degree in Business from University of Houston Clear Lake. He was employed by Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) and later WR Grace, Monsanto and AkzoNobel.
He received numerous commendations from his employers and was highly sought after during his entire career.