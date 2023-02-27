Deborah Jean Light

Deborah Jean “Debbie” Light passed away February 19, 2023, at the age of 70. Debbie was born to Evelyn Mack Ratliff and Lawrence Light on February 4, 1953. She also had a loving step-father, Lynn “papa” Ratliff, who loved her from the time they met and for many years after. Debbie grew up in Llano, Texas, and later in life moved to Kerrville, Texas.
Debbie loved her family more than anything in the world. She also loved her career as a hair stylist, she may run you over with her wheelchair if you called her a beautician. In her spare time, she loved riding and taking care of her horses, sewing anything she could get her hands on and gardening for hours at a time. If she was outside, she was the happiest. Debbie took great pleasure sharing her love for baking and cooking. Debbie was in a power wheelchair for many years, but that did not stop her, she drove all around Llano and Kerrville and did whatever she wanted however she wanted. Everybody just needed to get out of her way. She will always be remembered for her extreme stubbornness and kind heart.