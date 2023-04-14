Crystal Gaye Foskett, born on April 29, 1959, in Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on April 2, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness and compassion that touched the lives of all who knew her. Crystal was the daughter of Stanley and Norma Foskett, and grew up in a close-knit family with one brother and two sisters.
From a young age, she had a passion for music and would often sing at local church events, where her sweet voice and heartfelt performances earned her admirers and accolades. She was asked to sing at her graduation and felt honored to do so. When she was able to be at Paisano Baptist Encampment, she enjoyed singing in the choir and singing solos during one of their worship services.